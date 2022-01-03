Sudan, Ethiopia carry Cecafa flag at Afcon 2021

Cecafa’s hope. Sudan and Ethiopian players during a past match. The two nations will represent Cecafa bloc at the Cameroon 2021 edition. PHOTO/AGENCIES

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

  • After abysmal qualification campaigns from Uganda – which was at the last two editions – and its neighbours, the region are back to where it started with Sudan and Ethiopia.

Former Africa Cup of Nations winners and hosts; Sudan and Ethiopia are the Cecafa region’s only representatives at the 33rd edition of the continental showpiece that kicks off on January 9 in Yaounde, Cameroon.

