Sudan, Ethiopia carry Cecafa flag at Afcon 2021

Former Africa Cup of Nations winners and hosts; Sudan and Ethiopia are the Cecafa region’s only representatives at the 33rd edition of the continental showpiece that kicks off on January 9 in Yaounde, Cameroon.

Cecafa nations have had some memorable experiences with tournaments in central Africa.

The 1972 edition in Cameroon, for example, marked Kenya’s first appearance at the showpiece. When Afcon returned to central Africa – after 40 years – in 2012, Sudan also broke its 36-year absence from a tournament it helped pioneer.

Ditto Uganda at Gabon 2017 after a 39-year jinx. It is only at 2015 edition that Cecafa did not have a representative in a tournament hosted in Central Africa.

Unfortunately, this inconsistency in terms of representation continues to bite each Cecafa nation differently and now comes on the back of having had Uganda, Burundi, Kenya and Tanzania at the 2019 edition in Egypt.

After abysmal qualification campaigns from Uganda – which was at the last two editions – and its neighbours, the region are back to where it started with Sudan and Ethiopia.

Both nations were pioneers of this continental event in 1957 in Sudan but have struggled to establish themselves as a continental force like fellow pioneers – record winners Egypt with seven titles.

Sudan, winners at home in 1970, have been to seven out of 33 editions of Afcon with their longest absence stretching from 1978 to 2010. Their latest appearance came in 2012 when Gabon and Equatorial Guinea shared hosting rights.

Ethiopia, on the other hand, have had 10 appearances. But seven of those came in the first seven editions that also included a triumph as hosts in 1962. They also hosted in 1968 and 1976.

Their last appearance in 2013 in South Africa came after a 31-year absence stretching back to Libya 1982.

However, it must be noted that the finals tournaments in themselves have historically been tough for the Cecafa nations with only Sudan having managed a quarter final appearance in 2012.

Afcon: Editions without Cecafa reps

Ivory Coast 1984

Egypt 1986

Tunisia 1994

South Africa 1996

Burkina Faso 1998

Ghana & Nigeria 2000

Mali 2002

Egypt 2006

Ghana 2008

Angola 2010

Equatorial Guinea 2015

Cecafa reps over the years