Tarnsfer Column - January 18

Sergio Reguilon has agreed to join Brentford on loan. The Tottenham defender, who has already made 12 appearances on loan at Man United this season.

Stade Rennais are interested in Nottingham Forest midfielder Orel Mangala. They are prepared to sign him on an initial loan with an obligation to buy for around £21.5m with add-ons. Mangala is also being tracked by Juventus and Napoli.

Japhet Tanganga is expected to return to Tottenham this month, having not featured at all for Augsburg since joining the Bundesliga side on loan in September.

Chelsea are reportedly keen on reviving their interest in Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters, who previously failed to make the grade under Jose Mourinho at Tottenham.

Manchester United full-back Alvaro Fernandez has joined Benfica on loan until the end of the season. The loan comes with an obligation to buy depending on appearances.

Celtic have made their first January signing with winger Nicolas Kuhn joining from Rapid Vienna on a five-and-a-half year deal for a fee of £3m.

Granada are one of a number of clubs in dialogue with Manchester United over the signing of winger Facundo Pellistri. PSV Eindhoven also remain interested in the winger.

Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg’s future at Tottenham is set to go down to the final days of the transfer window. Spurs are relaxed about their situation in the market having already snapped up two players, and they are in no rush to make changes in midfield.

Benfica denied they held talks with Manchester United about selling Joao Neves to Old Trafford.

Arsenal and Liverpool are interested in signing 22-year-old Wolves and Algeria defender Rayan Ait-Nouri.

Liverpool want to keep Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara, 32, but he is attracting interest from Brazilian side Flamengo and Al-Ettifaq of the Saudi Pro League.

Chelsea do not hold an interest in Sporting CP and Sweden striker Viktor Gyokeres, 25, despite reports of a £73m offer being made.

Wolves are considering a move for 22-year-old Albania forward Armando Broja, 22, whose Chelsea future is likely to hinge on whether they sign a striker this month.

Arsenal are in talks with Besiktas over a deal for 32-year-old Portuguese defender Cedric Soares.