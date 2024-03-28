Teen sensation Sserunjogi eases KCCA midfield dilemma

Unassuming Joel Sserunjogi is undoubtedly the midfield brain that KCCA have been missing in a mixed season that they have flattered to deceive.

By throwing the hat into the ring, Sserunjogi has suddenly brought about patience, composure and industry to Abdallah Mubiru's eighth-placed side and can provide the launchpad for KCCA's desperate resurgence.

With a compelling man-of-the-match output, Sserunjogi tamed the volatile St Mary's Stadium-Kitende atmosphere.

He thrust KCCA to a monumental 1-0 triumph over Vipers a fortnight ago and is now their greatest bet of beating Busoga United that visits Lugogo on Thrusday in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

Mubiru, who inherited an ever-changing midfield set from Portuguese Sergio Traguil, has pleaded for patience and caution to be extended to the new kid on the block.

"Sserunjogi is a great player and has a bright future. Our responsibility is to make him a better player but we don't need to praise him so much now. We have had many players' careers stall at this point, " he said after the Vipers win moved KCCA to eighth in the table with 29 points from 20 matches.

After forcing himself into a crowded midfield that also has Ashraf Mugume, Emmanuel Wasswa, Saidi Mayanja, Silva Gui, Elvis Mwanje and Dominic Ayella, Sserunjogi has shown no signs of nervousness when thrown in at the deep end of the pond.

Against Vipers, he was constantly looking for the ball, making timed blocks and trying to progress KCCA forward from midfield.

Whenever KCCA needed a spark, Sserunjogi popped up to change the pace of the game with penetrative play that got the team moving in the right direction.

A similar performance tonight before the home crowd against Busoga United that is still engulfed in the relegation dogfight — and Sserunjogi may excel in the audition to secure a first team slot henceforth.

Mubiru believes he is making tangible inroads whilst improving the entire team but downplays suggestions that KCCA can achieve anything plausible in the league this term.

"I don't want to set targets, we all know how I came to this job. My target is improving the team and we don't want to change what we want to achieve. We are taking it game by game and we also want to achieve victory in the next game (against Busoga) and finish on a high, " Mubiru revealed.

Busoga United that treated Mubiru to a 2-1 rude welcome on his return to KCCA as boss at Njeru, are third from bottom in the table with just 17 points from 20 matches and still saddled with managerial troubles.

Mbowa seeks first win

At the Prisons Ground-Luzira, Express coach Baker Mbowa will invade Maroons in search of his first win since replacing Alex Isabirye who threw in the towel at Wankulukuku early this month.

Six-time league winners Express are ninth in the log with 29 points from 21 matches while Muhammad Ssenfuma's Prison Warders are sixth with 31 points from 21 matches.

Since whipping UPDF 3-1 on February 27, the Red Eagles have lost to Bul (Uganda Cup) and to SC Villa and Wakiso Giants in the league and head to the dreaded Luzira fortress to face a resurgent Maroons in a shaky state.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Thursday

Maroons vs. Express, 4pm (Luzira)

Live on Fufa TV