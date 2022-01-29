Toko-Ekambi goals fire Cameroon into Cup of Nations semi-finals

Cameroon's forward Karl Toko Ekambi celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 quarter final football match between Gambia and Cameroon at the Japoma Stadium in Douala on January 29, 2022. PHOTOS / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • French-born Lyon striker Toko-Ekambi scored two goals in the space of eight minutes at the start of the second half

Cameroon are through to the semi-finals of their Africa Cup of Nations after Karl Toko-Ekambi's double fired them to a 2-0 win over Gambia on Saturday in the hosts' first game at the tournament since the deadly crush in Yaounde.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.