Transfer column - January 4

With Manchester United in need of goals, the Red Devils could sign any of Bayern Munich duo Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Thomas Müller, RB Leipzig's Timo Werner and Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy.

Roma boss Jose Mourinho is interested in Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier

Man United are keen on Benfica defender António Silva, but Chelsea could thwart the move if they can find the £87m to cover his release clause.

England striker Ivan Toney, 27, is hopeful of a move to Arsenal in January but the Gunners have no intention of paying the £100m asking price Brentford have set.

Arsenal's long-term pursuit of Real Sociedad midfielder Martín Zubimendi could finally come to fruition.

Former Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino is looking for a move away from the Saudi Pro League despite only joining Al Ahli in the summer.

Man United and Liverpool have joined the race to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich.

Left-back Pasquale Mazzocchi is close to joining Napoli from Salernitana.

Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy is a summer target for Bayern Munich.

English and Spanish clubs are checking out the availability of Flamengo 17-year old star Lorran.

AS Roma are looking to sign a new central defender, with Rennes’ Arthur Theate and Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah among their targets.

Tottenham are unlikely to make a move for Conor Gallagher in January because they are unable to meet Chelsea's £60m demands.

Everton are considering offering former Man United and England midfielder Jesse Lingard a deal until the end of the season.