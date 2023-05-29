Trophyless run continues for Kawempe

Kawempe Muslim have to wait for at least another year to end their top level trophy drought after they were ousted 1-0 on aggregate by Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) Lubaga on Sunday at the semifinal stage of the Fufa Women Cup.

UMHS won the home leg 1-0 with a goal from former Kawempe rightback Viola Namuddu over a week ago and soaked pressure to defend their lead in Kawempe to make it to the finals expected in Kumi.

Both sides had previously never made the semis of the Cup but UMHS now have a good chance to put something in their trophy cabinet.

Maroons good enough



They will play She Maroons who beat Asubo-Gafford 3-2 on aggregate. The Prison side won 2-0 at home in Luzira then consolidated that lead with an early goal in a 2-1 loss in Kisaasi yesterday.

Gafford, who made the first ever Cup final won by Olila High School in 2017, turned up with pedigree but it counted for nought as the second division side progressed to the finals at their expense.

She Maroons' Lillian Kasubo won and converted a penalty in the first minute to stretch their aggregate score to 3-1.

Zaitun Namaganda then replied by converting from a narrow angle to level the score immediately after while her counterpart Kamiyat Naigaga beat an offside trap to slot the second one home for Asubo-Gafford in the 32nd minute to keep their chances alive.

But Maroons, according to their captain Anitah Babirye "changed strategy in the second half to cool down the pressure" by putting numbers behind the ball. It worked well enough to stop Gafford's momentum.

Maroons have made it to Kumi after eliminating three topflight sides in Rines SS, Olila and now Asubo-Gafford. A common theme about the three sides is that they battled relegation in the 2022/23 Fufa Women Super League season which ended with Olila's relegation.

Maroons lead the FWEL table and if they get promoted, they will look at their Cup results this year and fancy their chances of having a better second shot at the FWSL.

FUFA WOMEN CUP SEMIS

SECOND LEG RESULTS



Kawempe 0-0 UMHS

UMHS won the tie 1-0