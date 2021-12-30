Tuchel says Chelsea title talk 'stupid'

Chelsea's German head coach Thomas Tuchel gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Aston Villa and Chelsea at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England on December 26, 2021. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

Thomas Tuchel has dismissed talk of Chelsea competing for the Premier League title as "stupid", given how badly his squad have been hit by Covid-19 and injuries.
Chelsea were left eight points behind leaders Manchester City after Danny Welbeck's injury-time header saw Brighton grab a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday after Romelu Lukaku had put the Blues ahead.
The result left second-placed Chelsea a point ahead of Liverpool, although the Merseysiders do have a game in hand.
Chelsea's disappointment in dropping two points against Brighton was compounded by injuries to Reece James (hamstring) and Andreas Christensen (back), the pair joining a list of absentees that includes seven players out due to Covid-19 isolation protocols.

