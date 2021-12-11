Jorginho's late penalty gives Chelsea dramatic win over Leeds

Chelsea's Italian midfielder Jorginho scores their third goal from the penalty spot during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Leeds United at Stamford Bridge in London on December 11, 2021. PHOTO/ AFP

Jorginho held his nerve to score a stoppage-time penalty as Chelsea snatched a dramatic 3-2 win against Leeds on Saturday.
Thomas Tuchel's side bounced back from their two-game winless run but not before surviving a major scare at Stamford Bridge.

