Uganda Premier League title race takes to a stroll

Vipers’ fifth league title quest has been emboldened by the Lenten period blessings.

As Roberto Oliveira’s Venoms were still taking in the pains of a third StarTimes Uganda Premier League loss, the Tooro United result was overturned.

The Fufa Competitions Disciplinary Panel headed by Deo Mutabazi ruled that Tooro United player Ronald Kayongo had accumulated three yellow cards against Onduparaka (twice) and SC Villa and should have sat out the Vipers match by suspension.

The verdict catapulted table leaders into an enviable seven-point lead over second placed KCCA with nine games left to play.

KCCA, who have drawn the last three games, stay on 42 points from 21 matches as they seek to rediscover their winning touch.

More work to do - Robertinho

Brazilian Oliveira, aka Robertinho, received the relieving news after his Vipers overcame Fufa Big League side Kataka 2-0 at Kitende to reach the Stanbic Uganda Cup quarterfinals but remained steadfast – at least visibly.

“We have to win all the remaining matches as we bid to win both trophies,” he said.

To prove his determination, Robertinho fielded his first team against Kataka to ensure the double dream remains on course.

Vipers’ stay at the top has partly been aided by the lukewarm challenge posed by nearest rivals KCCA and holders Express, who managed a 1-1 draw with URA on Friday at Wankulukuku.

The Wankulukuku stalemate literally stated that the title contest is now a two-horse race.

Third-placed URA, who squandered another glorious chance to close in on KCCA, are 10 points off the pace.

KCCA’s biggest hope of reducing the gap remains come on Saturday, when they host Vipers at the MTN Philip Omondi Stadium – although the date may change with the upcoming Uganda Cranes engagements abroad.

Should Morley Byekwaso’s side lose that potential title decider, then it will be down to how Vipers fair in the other seemingly dicey ties against URA,Express,Villa and Police.

Level of competition on spot

Barring capitulation, Vipers are destined to cruise to the title but that will not be beyond reproach.

The inconsistency in the chasing pack has aided the Venoms to prevail even when their squad under Robertinho’s first full spell is largely still work in progress.

Forward Ceaser Manzoki (12 goals) and Yunus Sentamu (10) have led with distinction but in Paul Mucureezi, Najib Yiga, Bobosi Byaruhanga and Milton Karisa, title run-in has been well supported across all fronts.

The UPL title race or procession?

Vipers remaining matches

March 26 vs. KCCA A

March 30 vs. Onduparaka H

April 5 vs. Mbarara City H

April 12 vs. URA A

April 20 vs. Gaddafi H

April 30 vs. Express H

May 7 vs. SC Villa A

May 14 vs. Wakiso Giants A

May 21 vs. Police H

KCCA remaining matches

March 26 vs. KCCA H

March 29 vs. Bright Stars H

April 5 vs. UPDF A

April 11 vs. Arua Hill H

April 20 vs. Bul A

April 30 vs. Tooro United A

May 7 vs. Busoga United H

May 14 vs. Gaddafi H

May 21 vs. Wakiso Giants H