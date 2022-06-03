Uganda shall need perfection on road

Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic said this week that at least 10 points will be enough for Uganda to return to African football’s table of men. And Uganda’s failed 2021 Afcon Cameroon qualification, in which the Cranes got only eight points but still saw several other countries with nine progress, backs him.

However, to avoid any stresses and nerves, the Cranes will have to revert to the 2017 and 2019 Afcon qualification settings.

On the road to Gabon 2017, only group winners, the hosts and two best third-placed finishers across 13 pools qualified.

Uganda finished level on 13 points with group leaders Burkina Faso but because the Burkinabe had picked four marks off the Cranes, Micho’s men, then, progressed as the best third-placed team.

Journey breakdown

Bring on Egypt Afcon 2019 and 24 teams would this time round be at the finals, up from 16.

That meant that the top two from each of the 12 groups, including hosts Egypt, would progress.

Uganda, then under French coach Sebastien Desabre, matched Gabon 2017 points (13) but this time topped their group and qualified with a game to spare. On both occasions in the 2017 and 2019 editions, Uganda dropped only five points in each qualification campaign.

The Cranes fell 1-0 away to Burkina Faso and drew goalless in Kampala on the first occasion.

Then for Egypt 2019, Uganda drew goalless with Tanzania in Kampala and lost their final match in Dar es Salaam 3-0, although the Cranes had already qualified with a game to spare.

Clear trend

So the trend is clear on Uganda’s last two successful qualification campaigns - six away points and at least seven at home. In the 2017 edition, Uganda beat both Comoros and Botswana home and away for 12 points, the 13th coming in the goalless draw in Kampala off Burkina Faso.

The Egypt 2019 finals saw the Cranes also edge Cape Verde and Lesotho home and away, with the 13th point coming off another goalless draw with Tanzania at Namboole.

Now, Micho and his charges surely know what to do before they kick their first ball against two-time African champions, Algeria, in Algiers tomorrow.

“Qualifying for Afcon ultimately is the target,” said Cranes and Motherwell (Scotland) defender Bevis Mugabi.

“I don’t think any player came here as passengers and not to compete.

“Personally, I want to play in Ivory Coast for the Africa Cup of Nations, we are ready, and we are going to do everything to make that happen.”

Mugabi was part of the team that played at the 2019 finals in Egypt.

Uganda must finish among the top two in Group F that includes Algeria, Niger - who the Cranes face four days after the Algiers affair - and Tanzania to return to the finals.

CRANES AWAY RESULTS WHEN LAST QUALIFIED

Egypt 2019 qualifiers (6 points)

Cape Verde 0-1 Uganda

Lesotho 0-2 Uganda

Tanzania 3-0 Uganda

Gabon 2017 qualifiers (6 points)

Comoros 0-1 Uganda

Burkina Faso 1-0 Uganda