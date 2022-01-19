Uganda to finally face Ghana in U20 World Cup qualifiers

Margeret Kunihura and her collegues now have the opportunity to face Ghana fourth round U20 Wimen World Cup qualifier. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

By  John Batanudde

What you need to know:

  • “Ghana have been there and done that but we are confident of our chances,” She Cranes coach Ayub Khalifa said.

Amidst the U-20 national women’s football team rise, there is a forgotten and probably forgiven story that Uganda pulled out of the 2014 World Cup qualifiers.

