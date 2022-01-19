Uganda to finally face Ghana in U20 World Cup qualifiers

Amidst the U-20 national women’s football team rise, there is a forgotten and probably forgiven story that Uganda pulled out of the 2014 World Cup qualifiers.

Reason? Because Fufa could not afford to send the team to Ghana. Under that was an unsaid fear that Uganda would not have made it past a Ghanaian U-20 team that had already been to the World Cup twice.

The Ugandan team then included exciting players like Sandra Nabweteme and Hasifah Nassuna, who were then yearning for an opportunity to burst out to the world. Fortunately, they are now key players for the senior national team but most of their colleagues are now hard to trace.

Related PRIME Najjemba leads cast in Fufa Women Player of the Year award Score

Fufa instead chose to develop the local leagues – and in hindsight that now looks like a wise decision as the league has made for a firm foundation to build talents for the U-17, U-20 and senior team.

The opportunity to play Ghana has returned and there is more belief in the current crop of players to take on this fourth round Caf World Cup qualifier with aplomb.

“Ghana have been there and done that but we are confident of our chances,” coach Ayub Khalifa said ahead of Saturday’s first leg at St. Mary’s Stadium Kitende.

“We got the toughest test of our times against South Africa in the past round and I believe it is something we can build on. After knocking them out, I believe we are ready to face any challenge.”

Uganda beat South Africa 1-0 in Kitende then held them in Johannesburg during the second leg.