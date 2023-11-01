Untamable Bul on top, KCCA bags first point

Arua Hill and KCCA finally avoided defeat in the league after going to the mud and it was only because the two teams played themselves in the 1-all draw in Adjumani on Tuesday.

Where two worst teams met, there was nothing to separate them save for a fraction of relief at having earned their first point of StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

KCCA coach Jackson Magera fielded 90 percent of the team that had lost 2-0 to NEC and before they settled in at the sunny Paridi Stadium, the hosts served them a crisp interplay that yielded playmaker Gaddafi Wahab's crisp finish.

Left winger Mustafa Kizza was singled out for basically being too sluggish and casual in failing to avert danger and was hurled off for James Mubeezi on 18 minutes.

At the unkempt and bumby Paridi turf, KCCA laboured to grab an equaliser which came from right back and skipper Filbert Obenchan on the stroke of halftime.

The second half served little action except Peter Magambo expulsion late on for a second bookable offense as KCCA struggled to bag their first point of the season in six matches.

Like KCCA, Livingston Mbabazi's Kongolo lacked cohesion and their usual still and at times it felt like two lightweights exchanging punches.

Ahead of Vipers visit to Lugogo next week, KCCA stayed bottom of the table and just near them are Livingston Mbabazi's Arua Hill that lost steam midway the contest they had promised to win.

Perfect run for Bul

As fragile KCCA grasped for breath on the road, Abbey Kikomeko's Bul were exploiting URA's shakiness to go top with six wins from six matches.

Striker Alex Kitata scored his fourth goal of the season to give Bul a slim 1-0 win over hapless URA at the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru.

Yet, Bul goalkeeper Thomas Ikara deserved special kudos for denying URA forwards Emmanuel Okech and Joseph Ssemujju glorious chances to give the Tax Collectors the lead in the first half.

The hosts started the second half the better side opting for long balls and their aerial tactics paid off five minutes later after Kitata capitalised on poor communication in URA's backline to fire past custodian Denis Otim.

Not even efforts to bring on attack minded forwards Moses Aliro, Vianne Ssekajugo, Shariph Kimbowa and Ivan Ahimbisibwr could save URA rookie coach Fred Muhumuza from the pangs of the defeat.

Four-time winners URA are sixth on the table with nine points from five matches but the writing is on the wall that the season isn't unfolding according to the set script.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Results

Arua Hill 1-1. KCCA

Mbarara City 1-1 Soltilo Bright Stars

Bul 1-0 URA

Vipers 3-0 Wakiso Giants

Wednesday

Kitara vs. Maroons, Masindi Stadium

Busoga United vs UPDF, Fufa Technical Centre-Njeru