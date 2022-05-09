UPDF shoot Mbarara City dead and out

Mbarara City’s five-year stay in the Startimes Uganda Premier League came to an end after they lost 2-1 at home to UPDF at the Kakyeka Stadium yesterday.

The result left the Ankole Lions on 22 points, seven behind 13th-placed Busoga United – the team that occupies the position just above the relegation zone with two games left.

Aggrey Kirya and Rogers Mugisha got the goals for UPDF that did the damage on the day, either side of a Seiri Arighmaho strike for the hosts. But the real damage had been earlier in the season.

Coach Kefa Kisala gave an insight into what is happening at Mbarara City, lasting less than a month at the club before resigning in the off-season.

At the time, Kisala cited a lack of basics such as training equipment and concerns relating to player recruitments.

Hussein Mbalangu then took charge before throwing in the towel after the first round.

The club managed to accumulate 15 points in that period and the feeling was that doubling that tally like is often the case would be enough to extend their stay in the top division.

But they have since added just seven points, winning once since Sadiq Sempigi returned for his ill-fated third spell at the club and first as head coach.

None of the welfare issues raised by the previous coaches Kisala and Mbalangu improved under Ssempigi at the club owned Mbarara City South MP Mwine Mpaka Rwamirama.

One player told Daily Monitor last week they kept playing in the hope of impressing suitors ahead of next season having taken more than three months without hearing from the club boss.

On th e pitch, goals have been as scarce as player remuneration with Mbarara’s tally of 20 goals thus far only better than that of already relegated Tooro United.

With two games left, five teams can still drop to the Big League starting with 14th placed Police in the third and final relegation spot with 28 points, as well as ninth placed Onduparaka who have 34 points on the 16-team log.





Uganda Premier League

WEEKEND results

Mbarara City 1 - 2 UPDF

Express 2- 1 Bul

KCCA 2- 1 Busoga United

URA 3- 1 Bright Stars

SC Villa 0-0 Vipers

Wakiso Giants 1 -3 Police

Gaddafi 7-0 Tooro United