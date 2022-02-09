URA bank on new spirit in title push

An ambiance of despair engulfed four-time StarTimes Uganda Premier League champions URA throughout the better part of the first round.

Sam Timbe’s troops couldn’t match the off -field huge expectations and only hard notable victories over KCCA and Vipers to be proud of.

They accrued seven draws and one loss in the first 13 matches and hobnobbed with eighth and seventh placed teams.

That has changed in the last two convincing wins over Busoga United and Bright Stars in which they have scored six goals and leaked in only two.

“We were ashamed as players to perform below our strength. First, we convened a meeting as players and discussed ways to arrest the situation.

Next, we sat with the technical team and devised ways of how we can get the pressure off the team,” box to box midfielder Saidi Kyeyune, one of the longest-serving players at the club, told Daily Monitor.

Improvements

Ahead of URA’s explosive visit to KCCA today at the MTN Philip Omondi Stadium, Kyeyune predicts continued improvement.

“KCCA are above us on the table and are a big team but this is a team we have learned to beat over time,” reveals Kyeyune who will most likely form a midfield tandem with returning skipper Shafik Kagimu and Ivan Sserubiri.

He believes if they conquer the midfield battle and bank on 11-goal hero Steven Mukwala’s firepower upfront, victory will be within their sight.

The tax collectors, now third with 28 points from 15 matches, have bossed the last five meetings between the two sides.

“The mood in camp is that if we beat the title challengers like KCCA and Vipers, we can break the ten-year league title wait, “ he added. Timbe is still without injured forward Cromwell Rwothomio and left-back Derrick Ndahiiro who is in Europe for trials.

Focus on title

KCCA gaffer Morley Byekwaso will also miss three players - Julius Poloto,Ali Mwirusi and Sadat Anaku who joined the European trials bandwagon.

“We have to work doubly hard in the second round because we performed fairly in the first. On top of those absent players, we will dearly miss injured defender Denis Iguma,” Byekwaso said.

He has put his trust in experienced trio of Yassar Mugerwa, Erisa Ssekisambu and Patrick Kaddu to halt URA juggernaut.

KCCA, second with on 32 points from 15 matches are a point behind leaders Vipers who visit Bul this afternoon.

“Whoever will dominate the possession will take the day. We need to improve on the way we defend set-piece situations because they have cost us a lot in our bid to chase for the title .We are wary of URA’s long range shooting by their midfielders,” Byekwaso noted. KCCA are reeling from the 1-all draw with Onduparaka.

Bul, seventh on the log with 26 points from 15 matches, are at the St Mary’s Stadium-Kitende to gauge their rebuilding and life without departed striker Musa Esenu.

“Vipers have conceded the least number of goals that means they are an organised side.I want to see whether new signing Karim Ndugwa can match Esenu’s eight goal tally achieved last campaign.That said, it is going to be hard for us to keep them at bay minus suspended first-choice goalkeeper Saidi Keni and defender Richard Ayiko.”

In yesterday’s games involving the bottom five sides, Tooro United edged Onduparaka 1-0 in Fort Portal through a Mohammed Senoga penalty in the second half. The Catterpillars will feel hard done by as their performance merited more than they got but the lack of cutting edge didn’t help coach George Lutalo’s side. Tooro remain bottom on seven points

In Jinja, Busoga United beat Mbarara City 1-0 with a Shaka Ssozi goal proving decisive. Busoga have 14 points in 14th, level with Onduparaka above them. Mbarara are 12th on 15 points. For now, the relegation battle has sacked in Mbarara, Onduparaka, Busoga, Solitilo Bright Stars (12 points) and Tooro United. Police, 11th on 16 points, cannot count themselves safe just yet.

UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE

FIXTURES TODAY

KCCA vs URA, 4pm

Philip Omondi Stadium – Lugogo

Bul vs Vipers, 2pm

Kyabazinga Stadium – Bugembe