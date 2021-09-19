URA FC out to complete Coffee task

By Elvis Senono More by this Author

New URA head coach Sam Timbe was quick to identify his team’s shortcomings from their first leg Caf Confederation Cup first round game against Ethiopian side Coffee.

His post-match comments also gave the impression of a coach with a clear plan of how to improve the team going into today’s return fixture at the Bahir dar Stadium in Ethiopia.

“I would want the whole team to work as a unit but that wasn’t the case. Against a team that had more possession, some players were pressing and others were not yet the goals we scored came through us pressuring them,” Timbe observed in his post-match comments last Sunday.

Reason for the situation could stem from his absence on the touchline until the final 10 minutes of the game following the late confirmation of his role at the club as Caf tightened its noose regarding coaching qualifications.

With the situation sorted, he will now seek to get the desired response from his players as URA, who hold a 2-1 first leg advantage, seek to progress to the second round this evening.

Steven Mukwala could be key to their progress with the striker having continued his fine form from last season with a brace in the first leg.

Captain Shafik Kagimu has also managed to shake off an ankle problem that saw him put in a subdued performance in the first leg. The pair will be tasked to act as the first line of defence against opponents who will stick to their traditional style of playing out from the back as evidenced in the first leg.

That could mean more work off the ball from Cromwel Rwothomio as well as midfielders Saidi Kyeyune and Patrick Mbowa. The game could also see Timbe make some changes with Ivan Sserubiri an option in midfield should the experienced tactician want to curtail the hosts’ fluid attacks.

With the away goals rule still applicable a draw of any kind will see URA through with the winner of the tie playing Egyptian side El Masry in the second round.

