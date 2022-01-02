URA yet to strike tax-free chords

URA had proper designs on winning the 2020/21 StarTimes Uganda Premier League title (SUPL). As they prepared to step on the gas, the league was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic which sent the country into lockdown.

Local football body was forced to end the league using the 75 per cent rule which sent Kyetume, Myda and Kitara into the lower tier.

Those may not have too aggrieved as they had spent most of the season at basement. However, then-title-chasing URA must have felt hard done by as the season ended with four games to play. They remained stuck on 57 points, one behind eventual champions Express.

There were widely expected to make waves this season but with 12 of the 30-game season played, URA are not even close to title contenders. They lie seventh on 18 points and are as many as 10 points adrift of the two front runners - KCCA and Vipers - who shared eight league titles before Express choked them.

Case of the two Sams

After three years in the kitchen, pundits thought Sam Ssimbwa had mastered the right meal for the tax collectors.His contract wasn’t renewed in June as URA thought his second deputy Simeone Masaba had what it takes to carry them forward.

The task was huge and Masaba needed a guiding angel.URA recruited experience and winning touch in veteran coach Sam Timbe, only that it has taken him ages to instill his philosophy in the team.

Ssimbwa’s URA disarmed opponents, tormented them especially at Ndejje and went for the kill while Timbe’s URA mainly responds to what the day’s opponent has to offer.This partly explains why Ssimbwa’s pivotal men like Steven Mukwala, Cromwell Rwothomio, Paul Mbowa and Shafik Kagimu are currently gasping for form in Timbe’s new set up.

Tinkering with the defence

For a team that allowed in only 18 goals in 26 matches last term to concede 10 goals in 11 games is a great alarm. The centre-back options have rotated around Hood Mulikyi, Benjamin Nyakoojo, Paul Mbowa and Najib Fesali with Timbe yet to strike the best defensive partnership.The other weak-link is at left-back where window signing Derrick Ndahiro alters with Arafat Galiwango.

Timbe’s biggest selection dilemma remains between the sticks where all the three goalkeepers - Nafian Alionzi, Hannington Ssebwalunyo and James Alitho have been given a chance to less yield.

Like legendary Scottish and Manchester United former coach Alex Ferguson said: attack wins you games and defence wins you tournaments, URA’s hopes of adding to the 2011 league crown is still far if they don’t address their rear guard - now.

Tight ..Win or break

On January 4, URA will visit new entrants Gaddafi, just a point less, before embracing a title defining tie with Morley Byekwaso’s KCCA at Ndejje on January 8.Three days later, URA will face free- falling Bright Stars.