Villa legends unite to whip up the players

SC Villa are in a dire state of despair. Their next three StarTimes Uganda Premier League matches against Mbarara City, Bul and Police could determine their survival chances.

Not since beating Wakiso Giants on March 30 have the Jogoos won again in the league. The future looks bleak every passing minute.

The management is restless and torn between relieving Greek coach Petros Koukouras of his duties or rallying behind him to save the lingering ignominy.

Former players Paul Mukatabala and Andy Mwesigwa are deeply concerned and descended on the team’s training camp in Ntinda to arouse the boys.

“The mental attitude of the current crop of players is too weak. None of them knows why they are putting on the coveted SC Villa jersey. It has to stop now if are to avoid the drop,” Mukatabala told Daily Monitor yesterday.

Ahead of today’s delicately poised duel with relegation candidates Mbarara City, Mukatabala, a former Villa coach, was invited at East High-Ntinda playground alongside Mwesigwa to remind the players about the club’s long-held plight.

“I told them that we must trounce equally troubled Mbarara City and Police to get six points that will thrust us into the safe zone,” he said.

“For now it is not about blaming the strikers for not scoring but trying to get the win collectively and fighting in the games of our lives.”

Record league winners Villa have 25 points from 25 matches in 12th spot, one better than Police and Soltilo Bright Stars. Sadiq Sempigi’s Mbarara City visit Njeru sitting second from bottom and two points from safety.

Nervy season end.

Koukouras, who will be prowling the dugout again after missing the Express and Onduparaka losses through suspension, has also been bemoaning the players’ lack of fighting character.

“We want Villa to be settled by the time they play leaders Vipers and in-form Bul. I’m glad the entire management has heeded to the clarion call of saving the club. Seeing president Omar Mandela and colleagues at the training sessions is energising,” Mukatabala added.

While Mukatabala centred on polishing the attack that has netted a paltry 23 goals, Mwesigwa focused on the porous defence that has leaked in 29 goals.