Vipers title push rewarded with accolade along with Bul’s Oketch

Vipers’ stroll towards a fifth StarTimes Uganda Premier League has handed their coach Roberto Oliviera his second Pilsner coach of the month accolade.

Brazilian Robertinho led his team to three victories in the month of March. They beat Bright Stars 2-0, Tooro United 3-0 and Busoga United 2-0.

To win this accolade, Oliveira beat off competition from Sam Timbe of URA and Arua Hill’s Livingstone Mbabazi.

The award is Robertinho’s second, having won the first in December last year. His team now have 55 points, nine clear of KCCA in second with seven matches to play.

The player gong for March went to Bul’s Simon Peter Oketch. While Robertinho never picked his plaque, Oketch came to Kati Kati Restaurant for his award.

Oketch scored three goals in five games and this was enough to help him edge out teammate Karim Ndugwa and Arua Hill forward Rashid Kawawa.

On the pitch, skipper Enoch Walusimbi bagged a brace as soon-to-be deposed champions Express beat home side Wakiso Giants 2-1 to go fourth.

Express have 42 points, one less than URA in third. Bul, in fourth, have 41. In the fight against relegation, Bright Stars won 2-1 away at bottom side Tooro United to move within toughing distance of safety.

Bright Stars have 24 points and are breathing down the necks of Police (24) and SC Villa (25. Tooro are condemned on 10 with five games to play.

STARTIMES UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE

Wednesday results

Wakiso Giants 1-2 Express