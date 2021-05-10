Vipers see off KCCA to keep title run edgy

By Elvis Senono More by this Author

There is no change at the top of the Startimes Uganda Premier League going into what could be a pivotal week for the title contenders.

All the top three teams were victorious on matchday 21 with second placed Vipers keeping pace with leaders URA following a 2-1 win over KCCA at the Phillip Omondi Stadium in Lugogo yesterday.

The result kept Vipers one point behind URA, who reached the 50 point mark following Friday’s 3-1 win over Onduparaka in which captain Shafik Kagimu scored twice and Steven Mukwala netted his 11th goal of the campaign.

Express lie third with 46 points after 22 games after their 2-0 win over Police on Saturday courtesy of goals by the in-form Eric Kambale and Godfrey Lwesibawa on a soggy Wankulukuku.

The results leave the title race finely poised with Vipers set to host URA on Wednesday in a top of the table clash before playing SC Villa over the weekend.

But they will take plenty of confidence going into the fixtures after the win over KCCA, a team with whom they have contested the last eight league titles.

This season seems different though for the Yellow lads who stay fourth, 12 points behind their day’s conquerors.

Vipers take KCCA scalp

Following a cagey first half, Vipers punished KCCA with two quick goals on the restart, both via KCCA’s right defensive side with Jurua losing possession on both occasions to Aziz Kayondo.

The left back first fed Yunus Sentamu, whose fierce left-footed drive beat Charles Lukwago at the near post on 51 minutes. The second goal arrived immediately after with Kayondo crossing for Milton Karisa, who volleyed home with a low strike.

Denis Guma then made it an uncomfortable final 20 minutes as KCCA improved. His flick after Vipers failed to clear their lines reduced the deficit but they were ultimately unable to recover.

Meanwhile, Onduparaka have been dragged into the relegation dogfight. A fifth consecutive defeat on Friday leaves the Arua-based side just four points ahead of Kyetume in the final drop spot.

Uganda Premier League

Matchday 21 results

URA 3-1 Onduparaka

MYDA 2-2 Kyetume

Wakiso Giants 5-1 UPDF

Express 2-0 Police

Kitara 2-2 Busoga United

Bul 1 - 1 Mbarara City

SC Villa 0-0 Bright Stars

KCCA 1 - 2 Vipers

