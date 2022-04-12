KCCA all but hand Vipers league title

KCCA again missed the chance to put pressure on Vipers as they were held to a goalless draw by a resolute Arua Hillside at the Phillip Omondi Stadium yesterday.

The Kasasiro lads moved to 46 points from 23 games, six behind leaders Vipers who can now stretch their lead to nine points should they defeat URA away in Ndejje today.

This therefore was a case of two points dropped despite coach Morley Byekwaso putting on a brave face after the game.

“Even all other big teams are being challenged. We have to continue trying to win our games. The title race is still on, there are seven games left,” Byekwaso insisted.

His team, however, does not inspire confidence and created few chances of not with Hassan Jurua failing to connect at a corner while substitute Charles Lwanga dragged his shot wide late on when through on goal.

Arua Hill are fifth with 40 points from 25 games in what has been a decent opening campaign for the Livingstone Mbabazi -coached side.

Vipers can now capitalize but are unlikely to find it easy against third placed URA who recorded a 2-0 win over them in Kitende.

The Tax Collectors are nine points adrift of Vipers but have played two games more.

There is also a relegation six- pointer in Mbarara as the hosts who are second from bottom with 19 points from 24 games play a Police side hovering just above the bottom three with 24 points from as man games.

Uganda Premier League

MONDAY RESULT

KCCA 0-0 Arua Hill

TODAY | LIVE* ON SANYUKA

Busoga United vs. UPDF 4pm

Mbarara City vs. Police