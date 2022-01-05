Who is missing at Afcon 2021

Gone With The Wind. Goalie Denis Onyango (C) retired soon after Cranes failed to qualify for the Nations Cup.

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

  • Uganda, whose best performance - a runners up finish in 1978 preceded a 39-year long absence from the showpiece, have been to nine editions including Gabon 2017 and Egypt 2019

Uganda
Uganda missed out on qualification for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in a group that saw Burkina and Malawi qualify. Uganda, whose best performance - a runners up finish in 1978 preceded a 39-year long absence from the showpiece, have been to nine editions including Gabon 2017 and Egypt 2019. Uganda’s other East African neighbours Tanzania and Rwanda missed out in groups that had Tunisia and Equatorial Guinea plus Cameroon and Cape Verde qualify respectively.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.