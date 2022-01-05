Who is missing at Afcon 2021

Uganda

Uganda missed out on qualification for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in a group that saw Burkina and Malawi qualify. Uganda, whose best performance - a runners up finish in 1978 preceded a 39-year long absence from the showpiece, have been to nine editions including Gabon 2017 and Egypt 2019. Uganda’s other East African neighbours Tanzania and Rwanda missed out in groups that had Tunisia and Equatorial Guinea plus Cameroon and Cape Verde qualify respectively.

DRC

The 1968 and 1974 champions have been to 19 editions including the last four since 2013 when the tournament was switched back to odd-numbered years. However, this time, they failed to make it from a group that was topped by Gambia, who will be debutants, followed by Gabon.



Zambia

Fortunes seem to be turning for the worse in Zambia, which is home to one of Afcon’s greats Kalusha Bwalya. Zambia have been to seven appearances since affiliating to Caf in 1965. They won the tournament in 2012 but in a classic story of ‘easy to get to the top but tough to maintain it’, they did not get through group stages in 2013 and 2015. They are now missing out on a third successive edition after Algeria and Zimbabwe progressed from their qualification group.



South Africa

The 1996 champions and 2019 quarterfinalists failed to make it from a qualification group that had Ghana and Sudan progress. On the back of that was controversial officiation in their final and decisive match with Ghana after both countries went into it level on 10 points from five games.

BIG MISSES

Congo. Congo, who won Afcon in 1972, failed to make it from a group where Senegal and Guinea-Bissau qualified. An interesting part about Congo, who have been to seven editions, missed the first two Afcons in 1957 and 1959 because they considered themselves part of France. After that, they did not affiliate to Caf till 1968 but they went on to win on their second appearance.