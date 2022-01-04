Giants licking lips

Trophy time. The Ayew brothers yearn to lift the trophy instead. PHOTO/AFP

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

  • Egypt’s longest Afcon drought stretched for 27 years from 1959 to 1986 while there was also another after 1986 to 1998.

From 1968 to 2012, the Africa Cup of Nations was played in even-numbered years.
The switch back to odd-numbered years since 2013 – as was the case from the first edition in 1957 to 1965 – seems to have shined a light on Africa’s giants to lay their hands on the trophy again.
Holders Algeria had last won in 1990 before luck smiled their way in Egypt in 2019 to end 29 years of drought.
Before them, Cameroon had last won in 2002, 15 years before they did it again at Gabon 2017.

