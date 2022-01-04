Giants licking lips

From 1968 to 2012, the Africa Cup of Nations was played in even-numbered years.

The switch back to odd-numbered years since 2013 – as was the case from the first edition in 1957 to 1965 – seems to have shined a light on Africa’s giants to lay their hands on the trophy again.

Holders Algeria had last won in 1990 before luck smiled their way in Egypt in 2019 to end 29 years of drought.

Before them, Cameroon had last won in 2002, 15 years before they did it again at Gabon 2017.

Ivory Coast’s last triumph in 1992 was never doubled until 2015 at the tail end of their golden generation.

Before Nigeria won in the very first edition that the Afcon was switched back in 2013, their last triumph had come 19 years back in 1994 in Tunisia.

Ghana, which last won in 1982, has also watched generations of talent ebb away with no success over the last 40 years.

Pele’s legacy

African great Abedi Pele was part of the 1982 team and there has been hope that his sons Andrew ‘Dede’ and Jordan Ayew can emulate him by leading the west African nation to victory.

But it has been 15 years since Dede, 32, and 12 since 30-year -old Jordan made their respective debuts. Time is running out for this feel-good story.

Egypt’s longest Afcon drought stretched for 27 years from 1959 to 1986 while there was also another after 1986 to 1998.