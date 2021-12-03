World Cup: Mental test for U-20 Women

Uganda must make home advantage count when they host South Africa today at St. Mary’s College – Kitende in the first leg of the third round of the Fifa U-20 Women World Cup qualifiers.

The sides got here by eliminating Kenya (10-3 on aggregate) and Mozambique (4-2) respectively in the previous round.

“We need to keep the tie in our control and the best way to do that is win with a good margin at home,” Uganda’s coach Ayub Khalifa said.

Khalifa, however, knows that this is no ordinary match. It is one that will test the mental capacity of his team after they lost the Cecafa U-20 Women Championship to Ethiopia at Fufa Technical Centre – Njeru last month.

Needing only a draw to win the trophy, Uganda enhanced their advantage in the final game of that tournament by leading 2-0 at halftime.

Things seemed worse for Ethiopia who had their keeper sent off within 10 minutes of the game and later their coach.

Uganda still managed to uncharacteristically collapse to lose 2-3 and surrender the Cup to Ethiopia. To date, the game has defied analysis even from Uganda’s technical bench.

Khalifa, however, hoped that his players learnt from the episode and there is no bigger stage to show that than in this tie with South Africa.

It is not just about the need to show bouncebackability but this has the markings of a grudge tie.

In 2019, Khalifa and the majority of this team beat South Africa 2-1 in the finals of the U-17 Cosafa Women Championship in Mauritius.

“We know that they have always waited for a chance to avenge that defeat but we equally need to show it was not a fluke.”

The other issue Khalifa is grappling with is the fitness of his forwards; captain Fauzia Najjemba and Margaret Kunihira.

He has prepared to start them despite their early week fitness concerns but he also has Zaina Nandede and Lillian Mutuuzo to jump into the fray if the starting wide forwards cannot continue.

“The responsibility, again, lies with Juliet (Nalukenge) to be more clinical and utilize the chances we will get. I am sure we will create many,” Khalifa said.

Elsewhere, Aisha Nantongo has to adapt to playing in midfield in such a crucial tie after Shamirah Nalugya was ruled out with sickness.

Khalifa has described Nantongo as “impressive” and it shows in the fact that he has opted for her rather than Kevin Nakacwa, who the coach believes is still trying to find the intensity to play the full matches like she did for the U-17s in 2019 before suffering an injury.