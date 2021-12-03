World Cup: Mental test for U-20 Women

U20 Women starplayer Juliet Nalukenge celebrates after scoring Uganda’s  third Goalagainst Kenya U20 women at St. Marys Stadium, Kitende. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

  • Football. Last month, Uganda lost the Cecafa U-20 Women Championship to Ethiopia 2-3 after leading 2-0 at halftime. Now coach Ayub Khalifa, hopes that his players learnt from the episode to defeat South Africa. 

Uganda must make home advantage count when they host South Africa today at St. Mary’s College – Kitende in the first leg of the third round of the Fifa U-20 Women World Cup qualifiers.

