Zambia to give Crested Cranes final test

Uganda's national women's football team Crested Cranes is set to play Zambia this evening in a friendly match in Marrakech, Morocco.

Both sides are preparing for the Women Africa Cup of Nations that starts in Morocco on Saturday.

Uganda and Zambia have met twice in the recent past with both teams edging one encounter 1-0.

In 2018, Tracy Jones Akiror converted a 33rd minute penalty to secure a bronze medal for Uganda in the Cosafa Women Championship third place playoff match played in South Africa.

The Copper Queens grew by leaps and bounds and by the time the sides met again at last year's Cosafa, Zambia were just returning from the Tokyo Olympics.

Grace Chanda scored in the 37th minute as Zambia, which eventually finished with bronze as Tanzania and Malawi won the gold and silver respectively, beat Uganda 1-0 to top Group C of the tournament.

Today's encounter should be more interesting as both sides have all their players that will represent them at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

Uganda's coach Lutalo will relish the opportunity of giving his foreign-based stars that missed the Cecafa Women Championship triumph like goalkeepers Ruth Aturo (captain) and Vanessa Edith Karungi, defender Yudaya Nakayenze, midfielder Tracy Jones Akiror and forwards Viola Nambi, Rita Kivumbi and Fauzia Najjemba some competitive minutes.