Why Chelsea must sign the want-away Cristiano Ronaldo
What you need to know:
Cristiano Ronaldo wants out of Manchester United. The greatest goal plunderer of all time has asked the club to consider suitable offers for his services if they come in. The Portugal legend has burnt his fingers having fled what he felt was mediocrity at Juventus after they finished Serie A fourth.
New Manchester United manager Erik Ten Haag and the powers that be at Carrington Road say CR7 is staying put. Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Chelsea have all already been contacted by his agent, Jorge Mendes.
Stamford Bridge fans aren’t exactly over the moon by the transfer link to a man who has over 800 competitive goals to his name.
We all know CR7 guarantees goals in contrast to the west London club’s strikers who are shy in front of goal. Stamford Bridge hasn’t had a 20-goal a season striker since Didier Drogba. So why isn’t the club jumping in with both feet to make this signing? Can hear a chorus of answers: a) It’s complicated. His pay packet isn’t within the club’s structure.
b) His ego will cause dressing room disharmony.
c). He’s 37 years old, isn’t suited for a modern pressing game and has no resale value.
d) He’s a selfish player who only plays for himself. He’s angling for a move because he doesn’t want Lionel Messi to catch up with his record number of goals in the Champions League.
If this mooted transfer is to purely address CR7’s insatiable appetite for sporting success, his most logical destination would be Bayern Munich. He would be able to score a hatful of goals for the Bundesliga perennial champions while protecting his 12 goal advantage over Messi in the all-time Champions League charts.
PSG would also guarantee him domestic success though juggling a dressing room with Messi, Neymar, Mbappe and Ronaldo would be a big ask for even the greatest of managers.
A move to Barcelona would be a massive betrayal to Real Madrid. Chelsea is rebuilding; so a transfer to the west London club would come with risks.
Nevertheless, Thomas Tuchel knows he will be passing up a big opportunity if he doesn’t sign this goal machine. To help appreciate why Cristiano Ronaldo is not a striker to turn down, let’s debunk all the four doubts most bandied by sceptical Chelsea fans.
a) His weekly pay packet doesn’t fit within the club’s salary structure. What nonsense. If you can pay Romelu Lukaku £325k per week, £385k wouldn’t be asking too much for Ronaldo. Besides, the player’s willingness to take a pay cut is indicative of his genuine desire for a switch.
b) His massive ego will cause dressing room disharmony. Expect the complete opposite. Ronaldo is a driven individual who will demand the best from all his team mates.
Ego? The Portugal star has been grossly misrepresented. If he was an egomaniac or egocentric, he would never have let Bruno Fernandez take any of United’s penalties.
c) He’s 37 and not suited for the pressing game. This is Ronaldo’s most serious handicap but it is offset by the number of goals he bludgeons and the frequency of his goal involvement. Matter of fact, one of Chelsea’s most successful players ever - Eden Hazard, never pressed at all. In brief, pressing is overrated.
d) He’s a selfish player who only plays for himself Look up the stats for the Champions League and his international career. You will find out that the boy from Madeira is way up there among the very best when it comes to chances created and assists for team mates.
Cristiano Ronaldo takes responsibility to score goals which can never be confused with selfishness.