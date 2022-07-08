Why Chelsea must sign the want-away Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo wants out of Manchester United. The greatest goal plunderer of all time has asked the club to consider suitable offers for his services if they come in. The Portugal legend has burnt his fingers having fled what he felt was mediocrity at Juventus after they finished Serie A fourth.

New Manchester United manager Erik Ten Haag and the powers that be at Carrington Road say CR7 is staying put. Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Chelsea have all already been contacted by his agent, Jorge Mendes.

Stamford Bridge fans aren’t exactly over the moon by the transfer link to a man who has over 800 competitive goals to his name.

We all know CR7 guarantees goals in contrast to the west London club’s strikers who are shy in front of goal. Stamford Bridge hasn’t had a 20-goal a season striker since Didier Drogba. So why isn’t the club jumping in with both feet to make this signing? Can hear a chorus of answers: a) It’s complicated. His pay packet isn’t within the club’s structure.

b) His ego will cause dressing room disharmony.

c). He’s 37 years old, isn’t suited for a modern pressing game and has no resale value.

d) He’s a selfish player who only plays for himself. He’s angling for a move because he doesn’t want Lionel Messi to catch up with his record number of goals in the Champions League.

If this mooted transfer is to purely address CR7’s insatiable appetite for sporting success, his most logical destination would be Bayern Munich. He would be able to score a hatful of goals for the Bundesliga perennial champions while protecting his 12 goal advantage over Messi in the all-time Champions League charts.

PSG would also guarantee him domestic success though juggling a dressing room with Messi, Neymar, Mbappe and Ronaldo would be a big ask for even the greatest of managers.

A move to Barcelona would be a massive betrayal to Real Madrid. Chelsea is rebuilding; so a transfer to the west London club would come with risks.

Nevertheless, Thomas Tuchel knows he will be passing up a big opportunity if he doesn’t sign this goal machine. To help appreciate why Cristiano Ronaldo is not a striker to turn down, let’s debunk all the four doubts most bandied by sceptical Chelsea fans.