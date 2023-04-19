Court gives parties in police welfare case deadline to submit evidence

High Court Judge Dr Douglas Singiza has given timelines for parties to file their written submissions (evidence) in a case in which Concerned Human rights Lawyer Steven Kalali sued the Government over the poor living condition of a Ugandan Police Officer. Justice Singiza who cautioned parties and the Journalists against making negative statements and publications in this case that put the Country's security at stake; ordered the Attorney General of Government through his representative Moses Mugisha a State Attorney; and Human Rights Lawyer Steven Kalali to file their submissions between 10th/May and 28th/June; and wait for the Court's Judgement on this matter 1st/September/2023 at 2pm. This follows a petition Counsel Kalali filed on 27th/April/2022 imploring the Temple of Justice to intervene and address their plight on the current housing condition; where Police Officers share a single room; which does not allow them to enjoy their conjugal rights; sometimes leading them to act violently. In his petition Counsel Steven Kalali argues that upon visiting some Police Barracks like Jinja, Nsambya, Ntinda/Naguru, and Mbale, among others; he established that Police Officers and their families are made to sleep in tents or mud made houses unfit for human habitation; which is a violation of their right to a descent housing. Kalali contends that the Police Force receives huge sums of money in its annual budget to cater for housing of all Police Officers but it has failed on this objective for the last 35years.