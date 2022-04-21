Entebbe flights resume after RwandAir accident disruption

Despite the resumption of flights in and out of Entebbe airport early Thursday morning, following a day-long suspension after a Rwanda Aeroplane veered off the runway on Wednesday, there were still some stranded passengers at the airport for most of the day. As airlines count losses incurred over missed or delayed flights, the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority says that the cause of the Rwanda Air accident is being investigated, despite claims that it was due to issues with the runway. The aviation regulator says that Entebbe airport will continue to use one runway until a new runway is completed as part of the ongoing airport expansion.