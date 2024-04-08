Minister Muyingo lauds Catholic Church Schools' role in girl child development

State Minister for Higher Education Dr John Chrysestom Muyingo has lauded the role of traditional schools built by the Catholic Church, saying that they have been key to the development of the girl child in national leaders. Dr Muyingo's commendation came as he presided over the ground breaking ceremony for an extended campus for Namagunga Girls Primary School in Kitende, Wakiso. Dr Muyingo also pledged government support to aid the schools in raising five billion shillings to complete works at Kitende