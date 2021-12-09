Muhammad Ssegirinya's mother petitions UHRC

Christine Sanyu, the mother to the Kawempe North MP Muhammad Ssegirinya, with assistance from councillors and other NUP allies have petitioned the Uganda human rights commission over the legislators deteriorating health condition and subsequent torture exerted on the MP upon his arrest. Sssegirinya was arrested in September with fellow legislator for Makindye West Hon Allan Ssewanyana upon investigations of the murders that rocked the greater Masaka sub-region.