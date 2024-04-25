Parliament debates Luzira prison relocation plans

The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, has asked members of parliament to move a motion detailing how Luzira Prison land and its relocation should be handled by the government. This followed a debate triggered by a report by the state minister for Internal Affairs, Gen. David Muhoozi, to parliament supporting the government's move to relocate Luzira Prison. The report indicates that the land will be developed by constructing an International Conference Centre and a five-star hotel. However, MPs opposed the move, saying that the government's intentions are not clear. This was during the Wednesday plenary sitting.