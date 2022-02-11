TORTURE IN UGANDA: Is there an end in sight? | ON THE SPOT

After a week of high octane politics, the Ugandan opposition marched out of parliament in protest of the arrests, torture and disappearance of its members.

The walkout was a water-shed moment in the debate after author Kakwenza Rukirabashaija showed the public grisly images of his torture whilst in detention.

We now learn that Kakwenza has fled the country for exile. Will this compel a national debate on the behaviour of the security forces? Or, will it, yet again, be another in a long list of actions in a political contest without end?

Tonight, On The Spot is the army spokesperson Lt. Col Ronald Kakurungu, legislator Muwanga Kivumbi and lawyer and human rights activist Eron Kiiza.