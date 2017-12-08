Most competitive league in years ends in an anti-climax

Today, the curtains will draw on the National Hockey League (NHL), a week after the men’s title was handed to Weatherhead in a boardroom decision last week. Wananchi defended the ladies’ championship for the second successive time with five games to spare in what was the mother of anti-climaxes. The league was bound to lose some luster from the time when UHA decided that finishing second position would not earn clubs a slot at the Africa Cup of Club Championships (ACCC) anymore. The slot instead goes to the winner of a playoff match between the best placed teams in the Easter and Independence cups.

Boardroom points

Nevertheless, this has been one of if not the best seasons in terms of competitiveness but talk will be hinged around how the Uganda Hockey Association (UHA) sat on the eve of a men’s game between Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) Stallions and Wananchi to remove both teams from the title race.

KHC, on 31 points before the decision, were docked three points by UHA for fielding Samuel ‘Webo’ Wakhisi, who had played in the Kenyan league, during their 1-0 third round win over Weatherhead.

Weatherhead, on 30 points then five behind Wananchi, gained three more and beat minnows Simba a day later to win the league.

Weatherhead player-coach Vincent Kasasa, is a master at plotting petitions. In May, as a coach of St Mary’s College Kisubi and St. Charles Lwanga – Kasasa, he got Kakungulu Memorial banned from the Uganda Senior Secondary Schools Association (USSSA) Games for using Sharif Kikomagwa and Herman Mukoli in Kabale.

In August at the East Africa Games, Kasasa, however, reneged on his self-confessed ‘love to play by the rules’ to use Kakungulu players like Emmanuel Baguma and Collins Batusa in his St. Charles team that claimed bronze.

But that was not the only decision reached on the night by UHA as ladies’ side Rhinos were also docked three points for fielding under age players; Annet Awat, 14, and Deborah Nakabugo, 13, in their 2-1 win against Weatherhead in August. The UHA meeting dominated by Weatherhead–leaned members did not care to examine if Rhinos’ players had been involved in any other games. The irony is that UHA has put up no grassroots structures for younger players leaving national competitions as the only avenue they can express their talent.

Also the rule on foreign players suspiciously changed from four, allowed on the pitch in the first to third rounds, to only three in an entire match day squad for round four.