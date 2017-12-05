2,000 health workers to be recruited

By EMMANUEL AINEBYOONA

Kampala. The Ministry of Health together with partners has finalised a plan to absorb into the public service payroll more than 2,000 contract health workers previously paid by the United States government.

Mr Ronald Segawa Gyagenda, the undersecretary in the Ministry of Health, said government was committed to ensuring that all health workers hired under the President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (PEPFAR) are absorbed.

“We have an opportunity to guide institutions on how to fill the position. We have advised them to prioritise absorption of these cadres,” Mr Gyagenda said, adding that a new structure of the Health ministry has been approved

According to the ministry, about 3,154 staff were recruited through US government support in two phases. The first recruitment in 2012 targeted 1,292 staff and the second phase in 2015 targeted about 921 new health workers.

According to a report by a task force implementing the transition, the government had committed to prioritise absorption of the staff recruited with US government support.

The reported noted that absorption of the staff to government to payroll has been slow over the years with only 20 per cent absorbed by July 2017.

However, during a stakeholders meeting in Kampala on Monday, Mr Bagwa Godfrey from the human resource department of the Ministry of Health, said about 1,965 contract workers will be absorbed onto the government payroll in the current and next financial year. The planned absorption requires Shs18b, according to the report.

“A total of 77 contract staff in regional referral hospitals were submitted by the Ministry of health to health service commission for regularisation of appointment,” Mr Bagwa said.

At the meeting, Ms Jane Matte, from the human Resource office of the Ministry of Public Service, indicated that her ministry had cleared filling of 600 in about 30 districts, 46 positions in 12 municipalities, 531 vacancies in Regional referral hospitals, 87 positions at Uganda Cancer Institute and 24 at Butabika Hospital.