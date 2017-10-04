By Juliet Kigongo

High Court judge Wilson Kwesiga will on Wednesday afternoon decide whether to release on bail the Lugogo Forest Mall key murder suspect, Matthew Kanyamunyu.

Justice Kwesiga set the ruling on Wednesday morning after presiding over Kanyamunyu’s fourth bail application having had his three previous attempts dismissed.

In the latest application, on top presenting six sureties, Kanyamunyu has tendered in court a letter from his Local Council 1 chairperson, his landlord and fellow tenants at Royal Palms in Butabika in an effort to prove that he is a good citizen who would pose no danger to society once released on bail.

However, Ms Immaculate Angutoko, the prosecutor objected to the letters saying further proof is needed inform of rent payment receipts to prove that Kanyamunyu occupied the premises since 2014 when the tenancy agreement was signed.

Kanyamunyu is indicted for the murder of social worker Kenneth Akena in November last year on Jinja Road in Kampala after the two got into a quarrel when the deceased’s vehicle allegedly scratched the suspect’s car.