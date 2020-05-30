Cleansing, moisturising are good for your skin

By Hassan Ssentogo

Makeup artist at Shades of Beauty UG

My favourite label is

Jimmy choo. I also love Hermès. My favourite fragrances are Mon Guerlain, Jo Malone and Solo Loewe esencial. For beauty I love Elizabeth Arden, Nars, Bobbi Brown, Juvia’s place and Clinique.

I can’t do without…

My phone, perfume, lipgloss or chapstick. I can’t leave my house without them.

I can’t get enough of…

Perfumes, shoes and bags.

I last cleaned my wardrobe…

Two weeks ago.

I buy my clothes from…

Online stores in and out of the country. I hardly move around so online shopping makes it easy for me to buy clothes.

The most expensive thing in my wardrobe is…

Blazers

The colours that complement my appearance are…

Nude and black

I feel most confident wearing…

A pair of jeans, a T-shirt and a blazer. I wear these with or without heels any day.

My worst buy ever is…

I bought some mules online which were so uncomfortable. I once wore them for a dinner and had muscle pulls all through the following week.

My style tip for the women…

Understand your body type and choose outfits to suit it. Always smell good.

Worst fashion mistake I have ever made is…

I once wore a tight dress to a party. Everything was okay, I was looking chic and polished, until I had dinner. It was a nightmare.