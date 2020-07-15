14-year-old girl goes missing after soldier defiles her

Reaction. “As UPDF, we have a very capable legal and investigation team. I encourage the family to follow the right channels and we see how they could be helped,”Lt Col David Opeero, the UPDF 503 Brigade commander

By Martin Okudi

A family in Moyo District is searching for their 14-year-old daughter, who was reportedly defiled and impregnated by a UPDF soldier.

The minor is said to have been repeatedly defiled by the army officer at Goopi Village army detachment in Metu Sub-county whenever she went to seek medication. She disappeared from her parents’ home on June 1.

The soldier is said to be a health personnel.

The family claims that before their daughter disappeared, they had petitioned various offices to arrest the suspect.

“We have tried our best to follow up the police case but it seems the suspect is elusive to justice. I spend sleepless nights thinking about my lost daughter,” Ms Kelementina Chunyua, the victim’s mother, said.

Ms Chunyua said they had filed a case of aggravated defilement against the suspect for the second time.

The police officers at Moyo Central Police Station said the suspect had been transferred to Paanzala army detachment in the neighbouring Dufile Sub-county.

Mr Christopher Andevu, the chairperson of Goopi East Village, confirmed that the family had registered a case of defilement and a missing person in his office.

“My office forwarded the matter to police because we do not handle defilement and missing person’s cases in lower local council courts,” Mr Andevu said.

Mr Patrick Alumai, the victim’s brother, said when the suspect discovered he was being investigated, he allegedly visited the family and asked for the girl’s hand in marriage, and settle the case without involving the police.

“We turned down their request because defilement is a capital offence, which cannot be settled out of court. We want justice for my sister,” Mr Alumai said.

Mr Sam Asusi, the district vice chairperson, condemned the force over failure to arrest the suspect.

“I call upon the stakeholders to unite and bring the suspect to book because no one is above the law,”Mr Asusi said.

However, Ms Josephine Angucia, the police spokesperson for West Nile, said they could not do much over the case because it involved a suspect from a sister security organisation who has been transferred to another location.

“Talk to the army leadership since the matter is under their docket. They would be of a help once notified,” Ms Angucia said.