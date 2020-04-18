200 Mukono families, market vendors to get relief food

By Jessica Sabano

More than 200 vulnerable families and market vendors in Mukono District are to benefit from COVID-19 relief food and other essentials donated by Abacus Parental Drugs Limited.

The items were on Friday handed over to the district COVID-19 task force officials to distribute to poor and vulnerable families and Kame valley market vendors in attempt to relieve them of the COVID-19 pressures during the 21-day virus lockdown.

The essentials include maize flour, beans, sanitisers, gloves, facemasks and a tent to accommodate people who flock to RDCs office seeking help.

The director Abacus Parental Drugs Limited, Ramesh Babu, said the items are worth Shs50 million.

"We want to help out market vendors with essentials like gloves, reusable masks and sanitisers since they interact with many people and we are also giving out food to the poor," Ramesh said.

Peter Maswere, the in-charge of transportation of drugs at Abacus said their main aim was to give out to the Mukono market and the poor people within the district.



"Most of our employees are residents in Mukono and that's why we are giving back to the community,"Maswere said.

Mukono mayor, Mr George Fred Kagimu said they will distribute the relief items as they wait for more support from government.

He asked residents to be patient as the district leaders plan on how to distribute the relief items recived from different companies and individuals.

He observed that they had identified about 30,000 poor and vulnerablepeople to be catered for in Mukono District.

Mukono RDC, Fred Bamwine urged those who can to come to the rescue of the vulnerable people in their respective communities.

"I urge the rich to give out. If you can support the poor then bring your items and we shall reach out to the poor," Mr Bamwine said.

Mr Bamwine said some people have started defying government directives on the virus lockdown.