By Moses Kyeyune

Legislators under the Uganda Women Parliamentary Association (UWOPA) are worried that female candidates in the 2021 general elections might struggle to access media and other digital platforms under the revised roadmap of the Electoral Commission.

The new roadmap requires candidates to use electronic media and digital platforms in an effort to reduce the chance of possible spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Women MPs fear that the guidelines issued only favour their male counterparts, majority of whom are already on social media platforms while others own radio and televisions stations.

Addressing a press conference at Parliament on Thursday, the MPs including UWOPA chairperson Ms Pamella Kamugo (NRM) together with Ms Jovah Kamateka (NRM, Mitooma), Ms Margaret Baba Diri (NRM, Koboko) and Elizabeth Karungi (NRM, Kanungu) said there is need for the Electoral Commission to issue guidelines towards equal treatment for both men and women.

“There is limited national coverage of media platforms in regions bordering with other countries, hard to reach areas like islands among others which is likely to affect women more compared to male voters based on their limitations to access urban centers,” they said.

Another barrier highlighted by MPs is the requirement for OTT for one to be able to access social media. Ms Kamugo said there is need to have the tax requirement reviewed

“Voters will have to incur some cost to listen or tune in to the different media during campaigns. Costs for media platforms including internet fees, OTT, batteries, electricity and others might not be a priority for majority of the women faced with other competing needs such as buying food for their households or medicine for sick children thereby interfering with women’s access to information through digitized campaigns,” she said.

They demanded that guidelines to ensure equality and equitable access should be done urgently so as to guarantee equal access for both men and women while campaigning.

Ms Kamateka argued that media outlets owned by non-politicians still have a challenge of partisanship where owners have at least a side they support. She said under the circumstances those perceived to be on the rival side will be denied access, thus barring the population from making informed decisions.

“We are disadvantaged. These radios and TVs belong to private owners, some of whom are our opponents. If the radio owner sides with my opponent and they deny me access, I am disadvantaged,” said Ms Kamateka.

The lawmakers want the government and the Electoral Commission to put out regulations that will compel media houses owners to give equal access and may be to come up with a program indicating which candidate is appearing when so that one can easily listen to what their opponent is saying.

The women are also worried that radio or television handsets in homestead lie in the hands and control of men, and they can deny a number of women and their youthful children the chance to listen to the candidates of their choice.