4 more people discharged as Uganda’s virus recoveries rise

By MONITOR TEAM

Four more coronavirus patients have been discharged from Mulago Specialised National Hospital as the number of Uganda’s virus recoveries rise.

The total number of discharged patients on Wednesday rose to 12 just hours after the Ministry of Health said the number of confirmed cases had ascended to 55. A Ugandan cargo transporter tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

Dr Henry Mwebesa, the Director General Health Services, said those discharged tested negative twice for COVID-19.