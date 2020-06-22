President Museveni on Monday said restrictions on boda-bodas, schools, religious gatherings, hawkers, arcades, salons and curfew among others would continue as the country continues to ease the virus induced lockdown.

Monitor Team

Mr Museveni, however, adjusted the number of occupants of private cars from three to four, including the driver. He further stressed that all occupants must wear facemasks in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"If the boda-bodas are allowed to transport people at this stage of the infection it may lead to further spread of the virus and may be worsened by the challenge of tracing for their contacts," he said.

According to the president, curfew time will be maintained from 7pm to 6:30am

"I had also started thinking that the curfew is not as useful until the scientists told me it helps enforce measures against night nocturnal activities that may lead to spread of the virus. It helps avoid socialising which could easily be a breeding place for the infections. Therefore, the curfew is to stop the socialising at night but also to deter crimes that happen in darkness," he added.



As of Monday, Uganda had registered 774 infections out of 170,000 samples tested in 95 days. Additionally, 1,067 non Ugandans who tested positive for the virus were denied entry and returned to their respective countries of origin. Of the Ugandans who tested positive, 373 are truck drivers.

None of the coronavirus infected persons has died. We are thankful to God and also congratulate our health workers," Mr Museveni added.

The president also threatened with further measures if Ugandans continue to snub the advice of government and health workers.

"Ugandans should know that if the disease escalates, it might call for re-instituting the measures to avoid the spread of the virus. Several countries have already experienced this," Mr Museveni added.

On opening of schools, the president urged for more patience.

"Nobody who cares about our children is talking about opening the schools now. It is just too risky. Let us be patient," he said.

