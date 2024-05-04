Elderly Mayuge man seeks compensation for hosting FRONASA rebels

An elderly man who claims to be 102 years old is seeking compensation from President Museveni for reportedly offering his home and resources to then Front for National Salvation (FRONASA) rebels in Magamaga Town Council, Mayuge District in Eastern Uganda.



Through the National Resistance Army (NRA), Mr Museveni in 1981 launched a protracted guerrilla war against the sitting government, culminating in his seizure of state power on January 26, 1986.

Mr Museveni has been saying he was forced to take up arms through FRONASA---formed around 1973--- because of “bad governance” during Idi Amin’s presidency.



Now, Idi Kyewalyanga says he was 51 years old in 1973 and one of the wealthiest residents who had cows, goats, agricultural produce, shops and butcheries in Magamaga Trading Centre; but he lost all that wealth to President Amin’s soldiers who accused him of supporting and hosting FRONASA rebels at his home.



Kyewalyanga says the rebels were led to his home in Wandago, Magamaga, by the late William Nkoko, where they reportedly held meetings, bathed and returned with food, meat and other essential items.



Nkoko, a former FRONASA rebel, was killed during Amin’s regime in 1974.



Kyewalyanga, who now resides in a dilapidated house in Magamaga Trading Centre, says around that time, one of the community members leaked information to Magamaga barracks that Museveni was in the area and his family was trailed by Amin’s soldiers.

Subsequently, he says his cows, goats, maize mills, and vehicles were set on fire, leaving him a pauper for half of his life despite reportedly writing several letters to President Museveni through Resident District Commissioners (RDCs), the Minister for Presidency, among others.



Mayuge RDC Elijah Madoi, however, says his office has not received any information about Kyewalyanga’s compensation claim and he, therefore, cannot comment on it, and asked him to go to his office to verify.

“How old is he and wants compensation for what? Anybody can claim for compensation in any form, but he can come to the RDC’s office to verify the compensation claim,” Mr Madoi said in a brief telephone interview on Friday.



Magamaga Town Council LC3 chairperson, Mr Julius Masinde, said Mr Kyewalyanga has been giving him letters for signing, seeking compensation from the President over his property which was reportedly destroyed and as a leader, he could not deny appending his signature to his letter or document.

Mr Masinde advised Kyewalyanga to get in touch with the Minister in-charge of Luwero Triangle, and related Ministries, through the RDC for guidance.



Mr Idi Kyewalyanga pictured with some of his grandchildren at house in Magamaga Trading Centre, Mayuge District on May 3, 2024. He wants compensation from President Museveni for property allegedly destroyed by former President Idi Amin’s soldiers for reportedly supporting NRA rebels during the 1981-1986 guerilla war. PHOTO/DENIS EDEMA



Kyewalyanga says he has been seeing President Museveni supporting families which assisted him during his five-year bush war, but unfortunately, some leaders have failed to deliver information to the President's Office regarding his plight.



The LC1 cchairman Wandago Village, Mr Isaac Beeyo, says he is one of the people who witnessed what Kyewalyanga went through, including the reported destruction of his property allegedly for supporting FRONASA rebels.



Mr Beeyo, who has been serving as LCI chairman for 38 years, said when President Amin’s soldiers realised that they had been overpowered by the rebels, they raided Kyewalyanga’s home and destroyed all his property, and took all his animals because he had been hosting the rebels.

“Kyewalyanga has moved from office-to-office and I thought he had been sorted. I’m now surprised that nothing has been done. So, the letters I have been stamping have yielded nothing! I think some offices that receive the letters do not forward them to the intended recipients,” Mr Beeyo added.



Madinah Babigumira, 50, one of Kyewalyanga’s daughters, says since her father lost all his belongings to Amin’s soldiers for reportedly supporting the rebels, he has “never been himself” because what he is going through is not what he expected.



One of his wives Ms Joweri Mutesi Kyewalyanga, who is in her 70s, said her husband was “the wealthiest in the area” and “known for his hospitality of hosting and assisting FRONASA war men at home”, but they are living a miserable and deplorable life.



Mr Kyewalyanga is said to have fathered 45 children.





