Elderly Mayuge man seeks compensation for hosting FRONASA rebels

Mr Idi Kyewalyanga seeks compensation from President Museveni for property allegedly destroyed by former President Idi Amin’s soldiers for reportedly supporting NRA rebels during the 1981-1986 guerilla war. PHOTO/DENIS EDEMA

By  Denis Edema

What you need to know:

  • Idi Kyewalyanga says he was 51 years old in 1973 and one of the wealthiest residents who had cows, goats, agricultural produce, shops and butcheries in Magamaga Trading Centre; but he lost all that wealth to President Amin’s soldiers who accused him of supporting and hosting FRONASA rebels at his home.
  • Kyewalyanga says the rebels were led to his home in Wandago, Magamaga, by their colleague, the late William Nkoko, where they reportedly held meetings, bathed and returned with food, meat and other essential items.