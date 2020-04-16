Businessman Abid Alam, 4 police officers remanded to prison
Kampala businessman Abid Alam has been remanded to prison over allegations of conspiracy to defeat the course of justice.
Alam was on Thursday arrested in Kampala alongside four senior police officers and taken to Buganda Road Court where they were charged before being remanded to Kitalya Maximum Security Prison in Mityana District.
Prosecution claims that D/SP Osteen Wilber Wanyama, D/ASP Peter Baitera Muhanuza, ASP Daniel Robert Ogellan and D/SGT Wilson Azale being police officers on April 8, 2020 between Mityana Regional Police Office and Ntinda in the Kampala District conspired with Abid Alam Mahmud to defeat the course of justice by unlawfully releasing confidential information in police File Case reference No. Kassanda CRB 234/ 2020 to Alam who was a suspect.
The charges stem from atrocities committed by a group of people attached to the businessman. The group was recently accused of gang raping a woman before they destroyed banana plantations, robbed property and battered residents of Bukoba and Bukompe villages, among others.
They were remanded to prison until May 8 when they will return to court for further mention of the case.
