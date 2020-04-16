Businessman Abid Alam, 4 police officers remanded to prison

By ABUBAKER LUBOWA & ANTHONY WESAKA

Kampala businessman Abid Alam has been remanded to prison over allegations of conspiracy to defeat the course of justice.

Alam was on Thursday arrested in Kampala alongside four senior police officers and taken to Buganda Road Court where they were charged before being remanded to Kitalya Maximum Security Prison in Mityana District.



Prosecution claims that D/SP Osteen Wilber Wanyama, D/ASP Peter Baitera Muhanuza, ASP Daniel Robert Ogellan and D/SGT Wilson Azale being police officers on April 8, 2020 between Mityana Regional Police Office and Ntinda in the Kampala District conspired with Abid Alam Mahmud to defeat the course of justice by unlawfully releasing confidential information in police File Case reference No. Kassanda CRB 234/ 2020 to Alam who was a suspect.