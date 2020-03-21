By Tonny Abet

Government has released new guidelines to protect workers from insecurities as coronavirus pandemic threatens to take a toll on Uganda’s economy.

In the guidelines released Friday, government stated that the move is intended at restraining employers who are taking advantage of the CONVID-19 to lay off workers without taking lawful procedures, giving them due benefits.

Mr Mwesigwe Rukutana, the minister of state for labour and industrial relations said the guidelines are to keep the country’s economy afloat.

“These guidelines were developed along with labour unions and employers to ensure that work is not disrupted while the rights of workers are observed and respected,” Mr Rukutana told journalists at the ministry headquarters in Kampala.

He said in case of any justifiable lay off, affected employees should be given notice in accordance with the law.

In 2006, government enacted Employment Act which spells clearly the terms and processes to lay off employees.

“The process should have a clearly written and signed agreement between the parties,” the minister said.

According to the minister, the laying off should spell clearly the time span when the workers should resume.

“Any temporary layoff should not break the continuous service of an employee as required in the Employment Act,” he said.

He said that in case of laying off, there should be commitment that workers will be re-engaged when work normalises.

“Terminal benefits that accrue should be paid when an employee decides to terminate employment relationship unless otherwise agreed,” the minister added.

He said the pandemic places terrible economic shocks through affecting quality and quantity of jobs in the country.

“Special groups like women, youth, and persons with disability will also be greatly affected,” Mr Rukutana added.

Mr Usher Wilson Owere, Chairman General of National Organisation of Trade Unions of said companies with big number of employees should introduce work shifts to decongest work place.