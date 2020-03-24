By MALIK FAHAD JJINGO

Seven people who were at the weekends placed under quarantine at Masaka Regional Referral Hospital after presenting signs and symptoms similar to those of coronavirus have tested negative.

Dr Stuart Musisi, the district health officer, said the results of blood samples which they took to Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) Entebbe have ruled out COVID-19.

“We have received results of the seven people isolated at our centre and they have all tested negative for COVID-19 but we are still holding them as we continue to monitor their condition,” Dr Musisi said.

The quarantined people, all Ugandan nationals-three men and four women, reportedly entered into the country from Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) through Entebbe International airport.

Reports indicate that some were already under self-quarantine at their homes where they were picked by security authorities in Masaka on Sunday in fear of putting their family members at risk.

They reportedly returned to Uganda on March 17, 18, 20, and 21 respectively.

According to the Ministry of Health guidelines, all travellers mostly those from countries that have already registered high cases of COVID -19 (category one), are required to undergo mandatory 14-day quarantine at designated isolation centres at their own costs.

Those quarantined in Entebbe hotels reportedly pay $100 (about 375,000) per day, which some have already complained that is too high.

Masaka Hospital Director, Dr Nathan Onyachi has urged people to be more vigilant and follow the set forestall the contagious virus.

“We ask people to continuously wash their hands with soap and avoid shaking hands. In case there is any suspected case, let them inform us in time so that we can offer guidance,” he added.

Influx of foreigners in Mubende

Meanwhile, authorities in Mubende District have expressed concern over the increasing influx of foreigners entering the district.

According to Mr Dr Kibuuka Afizi, the head rapid response team at Mubende regional referral hospital, six Rwandans and three Kenyans have entered the district in the last one week.

“All these people have been advised to do self-quarantine in their homes for 14 days under supervision of Kyengera village chairperson,” Dr Kibuuka said.

The minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng yesterday said they had registered eight new cases of the virus, bringing the total number to nine.