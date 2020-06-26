Female habitual phone snatcher seeks court pardon

By BETTY NDAGIRE

A habitual mobile phone thief has pleaded with Buganda Road Court through an audio-visual conferencing session to sentence her to a caution instead of a custodial sentence.

Sharifah Nalubowa has already spent over two years in Luzira prison serving a sentences resulting from stealing phones from mobile money agents in city suburbs

She sought court pardon when she was again convicted over similar charges of stealing two phones from a mobile money agent in Kalerwe, a Kampala suburb and withdrawing over Shs2m.

Before court could again sentence Nalubowa, she requested court to give her more lenient sentence saying that she has already learnt a lesson while in jail.

"Your worship, I beg you to sentence me to a caution. I am not doing fine in Luzira as I feel sick. In fact even my previous convictions were just allegations and I refunded the stolen money. I feel I have learnt a lesson and will not steal again," Nalubowa said.

Court heard from the judgment read by magistrate, Stella Maris Amabilis, that the prosecution evidence placed Nalubowa squarely at the scene of crime.

Ms Amabilis asserted that it appears the convict works with a racket of thieves since upon stealing the phones from her victims she was even able to withdraw the money with ease within a few hours.

Court sentenced Nalubowa to nine months in jail before ordering her to refund Shs2,137,000 million to her Kalerwe victim before finishing her custodial sentence.

Ms Amabilis as well warned Nalubowa to organise her life for the better, stating that she's a young energetic woman who can find decent ways of earning money.