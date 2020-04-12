Fourth Covid-19 patient discharged from hospital

By Monitor Reporter

Another Covid-19 patient has been discharged after recovering, bringing the number of patients who have been discharged, to four.

“All 555 samples tested today, were negative for COVID-19. The number of discharged patients is now 4 including the index case. Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Uganda stands at 53. Stay home, Stay safe,” a Sunday tweet on the Twitter handle of the Ministry of Health reads.

On Saturday, three Covid-19 patients were discharged from Entebbe Regional Referral Hospital after recovering.

Health officials who are at the forefront of the treatment said on Saturday that 15 others would be discharged either on Sunday or Monday.

Since the first coronavirus case was confirmed in Uganda, about 3,600 samples have been tested and 53 have turned out to be positive.

Entebbe Grade B Hospital has been handling 31 cases while 20 cases are receiving treatment at Mulago National Specialised Hospital, Adjumani and Hoima hospitals are handling one case, each.

Three hundred and thirty eight samples tested at the Uganda Virus Research Institute for COVID-19 on Thursday were negative.