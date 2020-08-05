Government bans movement of livestock at night

By ANDREW BAGALA

Security agencies have banned transportation of livestock at night amid rising incidents of theft in the country.

The action follows President Museveni’s call to police to take immediate action against groups that are stealing livestock given to peasants through Operations Wealth Creation (OWC) programme.

Mr Isah Ssemwogerere, the Savannah regional police spokesperson, said they have already started enforcing the regulation in the districts of Nakasongola, Luweero, Nakaseka and Kayunga.

“Transportation of cattle at night had exacerbated stealing of animals in the area. It has been stopped. All vehicles carrying livestock at night are impounded until day time even if they have movement permits,” Mr Ssemwogerere said yesterday.

Recently, the Inspector General of Police, Mr Martins Okoth-Ochola, sent police directors to the countryside to investigate the cause of rise in livestock theft.

On Heroes Day, Mr Edirisa Ssedunga, the national chairperson of the Luweero Triangle Veterans Association, told President Museveni that OWC programme had given out livestock to vulnerable people to uplift them from poverty but most of them were stolen.

President Museveni then ordered the police leadership to set up systems to protect farmers from thieves.

Rwizi regional police spokesperson Samson Kasasira said in his region, the ban on the movement of cattle at night has been on for more than three years. However, criminals have been using ungazetted roads to connect to Kampala City where animals are sold to butchers.

“The thieves have been avoiding police checkpoints to transport stolen livestock through Ssembabule District and reach Kampala City at night,” Mr Kasasira said.

Internal Security Organisation and Flying Squad Unit operatives working under the supervision of the Minister of Security Gen Elly Tumwine have been deployed at all abattoirs in Kampala City to track and arrest anyone selling livestock without a movement permit and sale agreement.

Mr Ssemwogere said since the night transportation of livestock was banned, there has been a significant reduction in animal theft.

However, livestock theft has been highest in districts of Kiruhura, Nakasongola and Tororo.

Police spends about Shs50 billion annually, which is nearly 10 per cent of their annual budget, to curb livestock theft in the country.