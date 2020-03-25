COVID-19: Government receives testing kits

By Tonny Abet

The Ministry of Health has received a consignment of test kits, masks and other supplies to reinforce the frontline team fighting coronavirus.

Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the senior spokesperson of the ministry, yesterday told Daily Monitor that the equipment reached the country in the evening.

“The Ethiopian airlines cargo flight carrying the Jack Ma consignment landed at Entebbe airport. It had 100,000 masks and 20,089 test kits,” he said.

Mr Ainebyoona said the consignment also had 741 personal protective equipment and 1,111 face shields.

He said the ministry will first assess and see the right groups to give out the masks and personal protective equipment to.

“Our first priority is, however, the health workers,” he said.

The consignment of masks, testing kits and protective gear, a donation from the Chinese billionaire and Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma, was delivered to African Union base in Ethiopia on Monday before being dispatched to African countries that are battling coronavirus pandemic.

It comes at a time when Uganda government is intensifying diagnosis and improving work condition for health personnel at the forefront of fighting the contagious disease.