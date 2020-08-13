I didn’t break Ndeeba church - Gen Saleh

By KELVIN ATUHAIRE

Gen Salim Saleh, the coordinator of Operation Wealth Creation (OWC), yesterday denied involvement in the demolition of St Peter’s Church , Ndeeba.

Gen Saleh was addressing a group of Anglican Bishops at National Agricultural Research Organisation (NARO) headquarters in Kawanda, Wakiso District.

He asked the public to keep him out of land evictions and grabbing in Kampala.

“I don’t have any property in Kampala, the only one I have is the one in Mbuya, a house. I sold everything in Kampala….when I was chased from the army. The house in Mbuya is still there because my wife stopped me [from] selling it. I am in Kapeeka, [but] I am hearing Saleh, you are grabbing church land, am I mad [ to do that]?” Gen Saleh asked.

“In the name of God. I want to swear to you that I am not involved in breaking churches... That is crazy for one to think that Saleh can break a church. Those saying so don’t know me,” Gen Saleh said.

The House of Bishops led by the Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba visited the NARO offices in Kawanda to discuss OWC with Gen Saleh and other government officials.

The bishops asked government to give them Shs50 billion to facilitate church projects across the country.

Gen Saleh said he had Shs60 billion budget for all the faith-based organisations in the country but awaits approval from the Finance ministry.

The church also asked for 37 tractors for all the dioceses across Uganda, 37 milling machines, protection and securing of church land.

Advertisement

Gen Saleh assured the House of Bishops that the government was going to bring to book all the culprits behind the demolition of St Peter’s Church.

“All of these culprits will be arrested, they will be brought to book. I always hear people saying that Saleh, the President, Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and others being involved in the grabbing of land. These people just hide behind these names and they shall be got and brought to book. I want to assure you that I can never destroy a church,” Gen Saleh said.

The 45-year-old church was demolished in the wee hours of Sunday night.