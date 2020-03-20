NRM registrars protest over unpaid allowances

By RONALD SEEBE

NAMUTUMBA– About 500 National Resistance Movement (NRM) village registrars, who were recruited to register party members in ahead of the upcoming party primaries have protested the party’s failure to give them allowances.

Led by parish registrars, the registrar on Friday vowed not to handle any party-related activities until their Shs50, 000 allowances are cleared.

Mr Grace Mugomba, the Kibale Parish supervisor, alleged that they were shocked that parish supervisors were not budgeted for.

"NRM is full of fake people. Why make someone work for seven days for free? Corruption starts with NRM members. They are vultures," he said.

Mr Charles Magoma, a registrar in Mpulira Village in Kibale Sub-county, accused the NRM administrative officer, Mr Amir Mutuya and the party returning officer, Mr Bovan Magobi, of corruption.

"Mutuya has been monitoring us from the beginning of the exercise, but when it comes to signing for our allowances, he is nowhere to be seen," he said.

Ms Mariam Naigaga, the Namutumba Woman Member of Parliament wondered how registrars were given Shs40, 000 in allowances instead of Shs50,000.

Mr Magobi, however, denied any wrongdoing, while Mr Mutuya declined to comment on the matter.